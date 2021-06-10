 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $115,000

This home has multiple upgrades to include new roof 2019, new HVAC 2016, upgrades to living room flooring and ceiling, fresh paint in the dining room, bathrooms hallway and bedroom in 2020, upgraded kitchen sink, new wrap around porch and upgraded master bathroom in 2020. Great upgrades in addition this home sits on 3 acres for you to enjoy the country life. It's a must see. View More

