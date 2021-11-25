Great home for the DYI'er. This home could be the project you are looking for. An older home needing that loving touch you have. 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, living room, den / dinning and full kitchen. Home will be sold as is and inspection report is supplied at the home for your viewing. Extra lot next door is available for sale and buyer of the home will be given 1st right of refusal. Please note the driveway does face extra lot - if extra lot is not purchased there is NOT an easement to carport access.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $80,000
