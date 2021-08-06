3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $599,000

INCREDIBLE RARE FIND!!! VERY UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY!!! DO NOT MISS THIS!!! FAMILY RETREAT NESTLED ON 9.83 ACRES WITH 2 ACRE STOCKED POND & ONLY 60 SECONDS TO SANTEE BOAT LANDING! OR USE AS BUSINESS & VRBO/AIR BNB. 1st Home:3BR 2BA Plus 2 Car Garage, Gleaming Hardwoods, 30 Year Arch Roof, Plus: HUGE Front Porch Overlooking Pond. 2nd Home: 2 Br 2 Ba 1998 Horton With Carport and Storage. 3rd Home:2 Br 2Ba 92 Sunshine With Carport. Pond View From All 3 Homes. 5 Bay Tractor & Implement Shed. EXTENSIVE 45 X 80 SHOP With Loft Storage, Bath/Shower, Washer & Dryer, & It's Own Service. Also 2 Storage/Cookhouses: 1st 29 X15. 2nd 26 X 24! Plenty of Room To Play, ENTERTAIN LARGE GROUPS & MANY Opportunities for Revenue! Could Easily Be used as A VBRO or Airbnb! Columbia Airport Only 47 Minutes, BEACHES & Charleston Only an Hour and Ten Minutes & Santee Only 14 Minutes. Property Has Not Been On The Market Before & These Types of Properties are Few & Far Between!!! Do Not Delay, Call To See Today! 803-600-3638