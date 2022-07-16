3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $509,750

McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, Lot #15. ''The Sumter'' floorplan with Tier 3 interior selections including a gourmet kitchen with overhead hood. This model also comes with our 2-10 warranty. We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022!