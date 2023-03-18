This Putnam model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. The inside of this home features crown molding, wainscotting, comfort height toliets throughout, and audio/ video chase pipe. Outside the home we have 3rd car garage, screened in covered porch, extended 17'x12' patio with a beautiful view of the canal. HOA Includes: Gated Entrance, Roads, Street lights