This Putnam model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. The inside of this home features crown molding, wainscotting, comfort height toliets throughout, and audio/ video chase pipe. Outside the home we have 3rd car garage, screened in covered porch, extended 17'x12' patio with a beautiful view of the canal. HOA Includes: Gated Entrance, Roads, Street lights
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $504,769
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Kemeka I. Johnson has been selected to serve as the principal of Edisto High School, the Orangeburg County School District announced.
“I wasn’t expecting all of the positive reactions; I really, really wasn’t,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dr. Kenneth …
A Bamberg County woman was transported to a hospital after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A 40-year-old Salley man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor D…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office