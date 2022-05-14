Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is available for move in. This 0.47 acre pond is situated on an interior canal. Finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, inset screened in porch, downstairs master suite, and bonus room. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool gas appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $499,458
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orangeburg man on probation for assaulting a female is facing two new charges after a deputy allegedly found him staggering in the middle o…
An Orangeburg man on probation for assaulting a female is facing a new charge.
Orangeburg County Council has unanimously agreed to purchase the rear portion of Dairy-O’s property on Russell Street.
The S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that its Orangeburg office is closed until further notice.
A 30-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of setting fire to a Bible at the site of a home that burned the day before, according to an Orangeb…
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School announced Wednesday the hiring of Chris Carter as the school’s new head football coach.
Norway native and former 1st Circuit Judge James C. “Jimmy” Williams Jr. died May 6 at his home in Seneca. He was 78.
A former Bowman resident is accused of killing his grandmother and uncle in Kinston, North Carolina on Thursday.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety