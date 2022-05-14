 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $499,458

  • Updated
Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is available for move in. This 0.47 acre pond is situated on an interior canal. Finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, inset screened in porch, downstairs master suite, and bonus room. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool gas appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace.

