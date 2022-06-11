This 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath floorplan is complete, with upstairs bonus room and screened in rear porch. Situated on a 0.42 acre lot, this home has direct access to interior canal and surrounding water features. Professional landscaped, including sod and irrigation in front and back. Apart of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this gated community includes access to lake front amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $499,458
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
A former Orangeburg County School District employee is facing tax evasion charges.
Ex- Orangeburg County School District employee sentenced to prison; money set aside for pandemic learning stolen
COLUMBIA – A former Orangeburg County School District employee will serve almost three years in prison after admitting he stole money intended…
A Swansea man has been sentenced to almost three decades in prison for killing another man in Calhoun County.
An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into a home and murdering a resident.
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man was acquitted of a murder charge on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was back in custody and accused of trying to kill …
A car crashed into a tree in rural Dorchester County on Friday night. The crash wasn’t discovered until Saturday, after the passenger had died.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office