This 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath floorplan is complete, with upstairs bonus room and screened in rear porch. Situated on a 0.42 acre lot, this home has direct access to interior canal and surrounding water features. Professional landscaped, including sod and irrigation in front and back. Apart of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this gated community includes access to lake front amenities.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $479,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were shot to death in Orangeburg on Monday.
A man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning at a former Orangeburg motel.
Four guilty of COVID relief fraud, including two from Holly Hill; $4.7M taken in PPP loan conspiracy
Four people, including two from Holly Hill, are guilty for their roles in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Prot…
COPE - One child died and another one was injured after they fell out of a tractor in Cope on Friday, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tid…
A 59-year-old Orangeburg man went missing three weeks ago and his family hasn’t heard from him or seen him since, said one of his brothers, Ma…
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged three men with multiple vehicle crimes on Monday.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety: Details released in two shooting deaths; gold Mercedes appeared to have crashed into fence
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators continue to seek the person who shot and killed two people on Monday morning.
Two people were shot and killed on Monday morning in Orangeburg, according to City of Orangeburg spokesperson Jennifer Van Cleave.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
The Medical University of South Carolina is looking at the possibility of formally partnering with the Regional Medical Center.