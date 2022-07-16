3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $479,900

McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, Lot #12. ''Putnam'' floorplan with Tier 2 interior selections including tray ceilings in the master bedroom. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is complete with beautiful pond view and screened in porch. We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022!