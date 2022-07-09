3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $479,900

Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is available for move in. This 0.42 acre is situated on an interior canal. Finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, inset screened in porch, downstairs master suite, and bonus room. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.