3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $477,274

Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is .51 acre will be finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, screened in porch. Oversized master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The interior finishes include 42 inch shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.

