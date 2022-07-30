Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is available for move in. We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry natures paradise lifestyle at Lake Marion. Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022! 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $456,274
-
- Updated
