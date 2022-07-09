 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $425,414

3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $425,414

Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion. You will see lots of nature and wildlife on this 0.44 acre . Finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, screened in porch, master suite with deluxe bath. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool gas appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News