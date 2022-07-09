3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $425,414

Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion. You will see lots of nature and wildlife on this 0.44 acre . Finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, screened in porch, master suite with deluxe bath. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool gas appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.