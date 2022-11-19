3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $420,136

This Mercer model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home features crown molding throughout the house, craftsman style door frames through out the house, a separate laundry room, and granite kitchen counters. The owners suite includes tray ceilings and a deluxe bathroom including a garden tub and stand in shower.