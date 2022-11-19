We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022! Best value golf courses on the east coast are nearby as well as close vicinity to I-95 and I-26. 2-10 Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $420,136
