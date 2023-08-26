This ranch features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home features granite kitchen counters, gas stovetop, and a screened in rear porch. The owners suite includes tray ceilings and a garden tub and shower in master bathroom. The lake-living lifestyle is like no other in McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion! Our gated, master-planned residential community is located in the lakeside town of Santee, South Carolina, and is a true nature-lover's paradise. HOA Includes: Gate, Amenities, Boat Ramp, Dock, Roads
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $419,240
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orangeburg casual dining restaurant suddenly closed Wednesday afternoon.
Orangeburg Department of Public SafetyA 28-year-old Cordova woman is accused of shooting the 27-year-old father of her children.
An 84-year-old Cope man died in a crash in Bamberg County on Thursday morning. A 39-year-old Barnwell man was injured.
The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties’ “legacy board” will end its work on Oct. 1, but some of the old hospital’s bil…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s OfficeA Santee woman is accused of using an ax to damage a car and break her way into a home, according to warrant…