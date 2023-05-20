This Mercer features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home features granite kitchen counters, gas stovetop, and a screened in rear porch. The owners suite includes tray ceilings and a garden tub and shower in master bathroom. The lake-living lifestyle is like no other in McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion! Our gated, master-planned residential community is located in the lakeside town of Santee, South Carolina, and is a true nature-lover's paradise. HOA Includes: Gate, Amenities, Boat Ramp, Dock, Roads
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $419,240
-
- Updated
