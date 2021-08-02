3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $389,900

Country living and lake living all in one property! Amazing views from this lake front home in Calhoun County! Located approximately 9 miles from I -95 at Exit 98, Santee. Brick Traditional home offers 2 story cathedral ceilings in the den and Foyer with Gas log Fireplace opening in the Great room as well as the kitchen. Dining area , sunroom , and Great room all have lake views.. 3 BR, 2 Bath home with Screened porch, fenced yard, Pier with Covered Boat Lift, Bonus Room, and Upstairs Sunroom as well. Sellers have recently installed 2 new HVAC units, a new Architectural Shingle Roof, new solid Surface countertops ,and smooth ceilings.