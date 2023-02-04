Don't miss this ''Like New'' one level home built in 2022!! This is the perfect 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ''Townsend'' floorplan with XL great room, large kitchen island, granite countertops, white cabinets, screened porch, tile showers, walk in closets, luxury vinyl plank floors, tankless water heater, lawn irrigation, hardy plank and so much more!!. ***Enjoy all the privacy of this .42 acre lot with XL driveway and giant front yard!***This property is owned by Listing agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $379,000
-
- Updated
