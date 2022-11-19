3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $338,855

Beautiful 3 BD, 2 BA Townsend B features open Great Room, Kitchen, Dining. Elegant features include 9 ft ceilings, crown moulding and LVP floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry. The Owner's Suite has spacious walk-in closet, bath features a double vanity. A covered porch off the back of the house allows for outside enjoyment without pesky insects. Front yard has irrigation system, sod, hardwood mulch and shrubs. Includes 2-10 Warranty.