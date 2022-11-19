 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $338,855

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $338,855

Beautiful 3 BD, 2 BA Townsend B features open Great Room, Kitchen, Dining. Elegant features include 9 ft ceilings, crown moulding and LVP floor. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry. The Owner's Suite has spacious walk-in closet, bath features a double vanity. A covered porch off the back of the house allows for outside enjoyment without pesky insects. Front yard has irrigation system, sod, hardwood mulch and shrubs. Includes 2-10 Warranty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Eutawville

Body found in Eutawville

A person’s body was found on County Line Road in Eutawville Saturday. The body has not yet been identified.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News