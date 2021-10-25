 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $309,900

Have you been dreaming about living life on the lake where you can enjoy peace and quiet, sunrises and nature? Well, welcome to your lakeside oasis!! 555 Stumphole Road is 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1555 square feet +/-. Sitting beautifully on a deeded lot located on a gorgeous cove near Stumphole Landing, this abode has a beautiful dock in place ready for those evening cocktails or excellent fishing. So many options with this property and it won't last long. Call today!

