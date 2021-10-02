We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022! Best value golf courses on the east coast are nearby as well as close vicinity to I-95 and I-26.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $308,997
A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of fleeing from police and pistol-whipping a woman.
Someone fired several shots into a vehicle containing two children after an argument with the children’s mother, according to an Orangeburg Co…
A 19-year-old North man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Suspect sought in Cameron shooting; 30-year-old shot in chest; women accused of not reporting incident
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 29-year-old accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend.
DEAR HARRIETTE: I think I might be staying with my girlfriend out of guilt. She's done so much for me and helped me through such rough times i…
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of assaulting a 79-year-old and another man on Friday.
A 23-year-old man was shot by two strangers in the City of Orangeburg this week.
A Mercedes struck and killed a pedestrian on Sunday night near Norway.
The Rev. Charles Austin has been named the interim chief for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.