Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion, this home is available for move in. We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry natures paradise lifestyle at Lake Marion. Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022! 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace. 2-10 Home Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $308,997
Related to this story
Most Popular
The father of a murder victim is facing charges after he appeared to punch his son’s murderer in the head at the Orangeburg County Courthouse …
The Eutawville man who testified against his co-defendants in a quadruple murder has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
An Orangeburg County grand jury indicted a now 15-year-old for allegedly shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Five occupants of a motel suffered injuries in a fire at the Crown Inn on Monday night.
“Today is a day that these families have been waiting for for many, many years, to know that Bowen Turner is going to serve a sentence in the …
Orangeburg County
Walt and Jennifer Turner, parents of Bowen Gray Turner, are now part of the restraining order prohibiting them from contacting the families of…
A new restaurant has opened in Springfield.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.