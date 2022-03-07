Get ready for the summer! Spacious mobile home in the Stumphole community with private dock. This home has 2 living areas with plenty of space for family and friends, large completely screened back deck and fully fenced back yard. Additional 10x20 storage building. Don't wait too long or this one will be gone!
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $269,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old Greenville man is facing multiple felony charges following Friday’s crash that killed a South Carolina State University student …
An 18-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of killing one man and trying to kill another in the Orangeburg area.
A second T&D Region resident has died tragically in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’…
SANTEE – A Monday morning shooting in Santee left one person with serious injuries.
The 23-year-old man charged in Friday’s deadly collision remains hospitalized, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director of Public Affairs She…
A 35-year-old Elloree man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear and burglarizing two homes.