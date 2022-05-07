WELCOME HOME!! Lake living at it's finest! BRAND NEW rental available 5/6/2022 This 3 bedroom and 2 bath open floor plan one level home is complete with a rear screened in rear porch, gas fireplace and range, lawn irrigation, tankless water heater and SO much more. This low country home is perched on almost .5 acres and very private!!We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. Neighborhood boat ramp and neighborhood dock.Just 35 minutes to New Volvo plantJust 30 minutes to Orangeburg Medical CenterJust 10 minutes to grocery stores
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $2,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 35-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of firing his gun into a Jeep Cherokee, shooting another man in the chin.
BAMBERG – An 18-wheeler smashed into a Bamberg business while people were inside on Wednesday afternoon.
A 29-year-old St. Matthews woman is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint.
A 27-year-old Cordova man is accused of refusing to let a woman leave her vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Two men were shot at an Orangeburg pub just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Oshia Smalls was crowned Miss Orangeburg County on March 6 at the BlueBird Theatre in downtown Orangeburg.
Firefighters discovered a man’s body while putting out a fire at a Bamberg home on Monday afternoon, according to Bamberg Fire Chief Gary Williams.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg