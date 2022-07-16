3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $2,700

Remarks: WELCOME HOME!! Lake living at it's finest! BRAND NEW rental available 5/6/2022 This 3 bedroom and 2 bath open floor plan one level home is complete with a rear screened in rear porch, gas fireplace and range, lawn irrigation, tankless water heater and SO much more. This low country home is perched on almost .5 acres and very private!! We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails,wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. Neighborhood boat ramp and neighborhood dock. Just 35 minutes to New Volvo plant Just 30 minutes to Orangeburg Medical Center