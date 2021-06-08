Gorgeous brick ranch home located in Elloree and less than 10 minutes from Lake Marion! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, over 2000 sq. ft. of living space, gleaming hard wood, floors, large master bedroom, and more! Conveniently located just over an hours drive from Charleston or Columbia! Schedule your exclusive showing today! This one will not last long! Purchased AS-IS. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
A 39-year-old Bowman man died after his vehicle crashed into some trees as he was being chased by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday afternoon,…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Several shooting incidents have been reported in Orangeburg County since Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a person who was trying to drive away from him.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on M…
Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.
The City of Orangeburg is targeting areas it considers blighted.