 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $185,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $185,000

Gorgeous brick ranch home located in Elloree and less than 10 minutes from Lake Marion! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, over 2000 sq. ft. of living space, gleaming hard wood, floors, large master bedroom, and more! Conveniently located just over an hours drive from Charleston or Columbia! Schedule your exclusive showing today! This one will not last long! Purchased AS-IS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News