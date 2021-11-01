3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $179,900

Welcome to Elloree, SC! The ''backporch'' of Charleston! Are you looking to be near things to do in a city, but not have that city life? Well look no further! This property is PERFECT for that quiet, country lifestyle with plenty of land to relax and do as you wish! With muscadine grapes in the back and pecan trees in the front, this cute, little home is perfect! It has had some light renovations with a beautiful, open kitchen with corian countertops, tiled flooring, and lots of kitchen storage! The home features some new flooring throughout the home, a propane fireplace, large windows, and a big screened in porch! The home has a water filtration system and the laundry room has a professional culligan water filtration system as well. The land is 1.10 acres and has three exterior buildings.