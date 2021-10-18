3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $175,000

This Beautiful Ranch style home sits in town Elloree just 1 hour from Charleston and Columbia. Founded in 1886 Elloree offers southern charm of a small town. Walk the streets and visit the small shops of town. The Home has beautiful hardwood floors with formal living and dinning, Den that could be used as a 4th bedroom, Master suite, and large car port. Roof in 2019 replaced. Make memories here! Call your agent for a showing today! More pictures to come later