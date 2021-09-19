 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $143,500

Just a stones throw from Santee State park and Lake Marion. Sitting just between Elloree and Santee. This home offers a great escape from the fast paced city. Blooming gardens gives you your own personal oasis. The home has a car port with work shop to store all your lake toys you will need. Hummingbirds visit often! Make a short drive to Columbia to Charleston for a day trip or work. Elloree offers small boutique shops and local friends waiting to meet you. Come slow down with us at the Lake!

