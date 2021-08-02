Wow!! Great Older Antique-Style Home on 4.37 Sprawling Acres in a Very Pleasing Country Setting Near Santee, SC!! Home Boasts a BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEM; Gracious Oversized Open Front Porch; Large Living Room Entry w/Center Hall Style Layout; 2 Master Bedroom Suites w/Possibility for Use as 3+ Bedrooms if Needed; Formal Dining Room; E-In Kitchen; Large Laundry Room... Plus Small Screened-In Rear Porch Too!! Outside You Will Find a 2-Car Detached Carport-Style Outbuilding w/Storage Space Plus an Older Barn Building AND AN EXTRA LARGE WORKSHOP OUTBUILDING ALSO INCLUDED ALL ON THE SAME LOT!! Selling As-Is but Potential Here is Amazing So Hurry Before This One is Gone!! Call Now to Make This Very Special Property Yours to Call Home!! All Sizes, Measurements and Dimensions are Approximate!!
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $139,900
