The location of this home is key - in the small historic town of Elloree. Solid brick home. Large lot and 2 car attached carport with storage. Three bedrooms, two baths, living room/dining combination. Den and kitchen with breakfast room. Large attic, screened porch was favorite gathering place for this family in years past. The home is ready for fixing up and making it your special place. It will be sold AS IS with sellers to make no repairs. Inspections are welcome even before an offer is presented if buyers so desire.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $139,000
