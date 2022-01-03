Located in the small town of Elloree. Solid brick home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Large corner lot with 2 car attached carport with storage. Foyer leading to Living room/Dining room combination. A den and eat-in kitchen are located on the back of the home along with a screened in porch. Home is being sold AS IS and the sellers will make no repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $135,000
