Beautiful Double wide Mobile Home nestled in Misty Woods S/D. has 3 BR 2 BA. Master BR has a sitting area that can be use for an office. Very large master bath with garden tub and large walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $125,000
