Large spacious home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on almost a half acre of land. The open floor plan with family room, dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, laundry room, and den which could be used as an office, or 4th bedroom is a must see. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. The oversized master bedroom has a large master bath that has separate vanities, a garden tub and a separate shower. This home is located in the quiet community of Misty Pines, which is between Santee and Elloree just off Hwy 6. Spacious lawn with storage shed in back. This home won't last long! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $109,990
