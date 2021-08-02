Manufactured home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan w/family & dining room, kitchen, breakfast area, laundry room & den which could be used as an office or 4th bedroom. Located in the quiet community of Misty Pines, which is between Santee and Elloree just off Hwy 6. New roof in 2016, spacious lawn w/storage shed in back
3 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $104,000
