Classic, brick ranch-styled home, located in a quiet neighborhood, is in need of a new family. Hardwoods(protected by carpeting), tile, sunroom, two fireplaces, galley kitchen, mature landscaping, and brick coping add to the charm of this older home. The large master en-suite has great closet space, the bath has double sinks, vanity area, and private water closet. The large den has a window seat, fireplace, and great shelving. This one family owned home has been very well maintained, the master en suite and sunroom are newer additions to this beauty. This is your opportunity to own a home in beautiful, rural South Carolina’s Lowcountry.
3 Bedroom Home in Denmark - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old Greenville man is facing multiple felony charges following Friday’s crash that killed a South Carolina State University student …
An 18-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of killing one man and trying to kill another in the Orangeburg area.
A second T&D Region resident has died tragically in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’…
SANTEE – A Monday morning shooting in Santee left one person with serious injuries.
The 23-year-old man charged in Friday’s deadly collision remains hospitalized, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director of Public Affairs She…
A 35-year-old Elloree man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear and burglarizing two homes.