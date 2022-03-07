3 Bedroom Home in Denmark - $199,000

Classic, brick ranch-styled home, located in a quiet neighborhood, is in need of a new family. Hardwoods(protected by carpeting), tile, sunroom, two fireplaces, galley kitchen, mature landscaping, and brick coping add to the charm of this older home. The large master en-suite has great closet space, the bath has double sinks, vanity area, and private water closet. The large den has a window seat, fireplace, and great shelving. This one family owned home has been very well maintained, the master en suite and sunroom are newer additions to this beauty. This is your opportunity to own a home in beautiful, rural South Carolina’s Lowcountry.