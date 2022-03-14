 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Denmark - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Denmark - $155,000

WANT TO HAVE THE COUNTRY VIBE!!! CHECK OUT THIS ONE. UPDATED PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, HVAC AND ROOF IS APPROX 7 YEARS OLD. INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR MOVE IN AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN. REALLY CUTE NEIGHBORHOOD AND NICELY MANICURED YARD. BRING OFFERS!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News