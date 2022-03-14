WANT TO HAVE THE COUNTRY VIBE!!! CHECK OUT THIS ONE. UPDATED PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL, HVAC AND ROOF IS APPROX 7 YEARS OLD. INVESTMENT PROPERTY OR MOVE IN AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN. REALLY CUTE NEIGHBORHOOD AND NICELY MANICURED YARD. BRING OFFERS!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Denmark - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 14-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in Wednesday afternoon’s collision.
One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.
Orangeburg teen drove stolen truck in fatal crash, police say; reports detail pursuit of 14-year-old
The 14-year-old who died in Wednesday afternoon’s collision was driving a truck that was reported stolen, according to the Orangeburg Departme…
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.
A 26-year-old Elloree man died in a single-car crash a few miles outside of Cameron early Sunday morning.
Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.