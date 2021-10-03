3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $485,000

This charming 4,150 sqft home is spacious. It sits on 12.25 acres and features: unfinished room heated and cooled, loft w/ balcony, Large master suite w/ large closet and bathroom, Stone fire place exposed on all side to the ceiling and exposed pine beams in living area, The woodwork in home is all custom, Property has a creek, a pond and wildlife. Buyer and Buyers agent responsible to verify all pertinent info such as but not limited to sqft, school, property data ect. Call 8036642770 for tour.