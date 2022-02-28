 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $220,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $220,000

This 3bd 2bth home is ready for its new owners. It is the definition of Country Living. Secluded off of the paved road with a lot of privacy. Large yard and Barn. Home also features solar panels to cut down on electric bill. There is a great room for gatherings, game room, or what ever best fits your needs. Buyer and buyers agent responsible for verifying info that is pertinent to them such as but not limited to sqft, acreage, schools ect.....

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News