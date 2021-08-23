 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $149,500

  Updated
Welcome Home! Move right into this nicely renovated house in Cordova. This beautiful house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large lot make it perfect for summer cookouts . The list of updates include new flooring, fresh paint, and more. Qualifies for 100% USDA Financing. This house has it all and awaiting new owner. Make your appointment today.

