Welcome Home! Move right into this nicely renovated house in Cordova. This beautiful house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large lot make it perfect for summer cookouts . The list of updates include new flooring, fresh paint, and more. Qualifies for 100% USDA Financing. This house has it all and awaiting new owner. Make your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $139,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's Dukes Bar-B-Q on Chestnut Street is just fine and is not closing anytime, restaurant officials say.
An Aiken County male has been charged in a fatal shooting, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
A St. Matthews nurse is accused of sneaking marijuana and rolling papers into prison inside highlighters.
A 48-year-old Bamberg man is accused of holding his wife against her will and threatening her with a firearm, according to an incident report.
Officers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s not been seen by her mother since 10 a.m. Monday. Police…
An Orangeburg man was shot in the back on Wednesday afternoon at First Street location, near the intersection with Sprinkle Avenue.
The Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill a Regional Medical Center employee has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.
An office supply store in Orangeburg is closing.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
6-year-old boy ‘licked’ after wandering away; ‘sweet, loving’ K-9 locates missing child in Orangeburg
If Shelby could’ve said it in human words, the trained bloodhound would’ve told a 6-year-old boy that she was thankful he was unharmed.