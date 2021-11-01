3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $138,000

This beautifully renovated brick home is waiting for its new owners! This home has been freshly painted and new flooring has been installed. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated, and a new HVAC unit will be installed prior to closing. The plumbing and electrical systems have been updated as well. The home is located in a neighborhood, but it still gives a country feeling as it sits on a large lot. There is also a large storage building with extended shed space. Schedule your showing today!