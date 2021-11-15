Welcome to 2250 Cannon Bridge Road! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is approximately 1075 square feet and sitting on 0.71 of an acre. This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Gorgeous hardwoods, kitchen & bathroom! New appliances! Move in ready and this home WON'T last long! Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $115,000
