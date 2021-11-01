 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $105,000

Lovely home nestled in the middle of Cordova. Located within walking distance to Edisto Primary School. All interior rooms have been recently painted with warm neutral colors. New LVT floors in the living room and laundry room. This home has 3 bedrooms which feature ample closet space and share access to a full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Front porch and back porch are both covered. The large open back yard provides lots of privacy and shade for grilling and entertaining.

