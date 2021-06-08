This 3bd 1bth is in Green Acres subdivision. This home has been fully remodeled with New Electrical, Plumbing, Flooring, Roof, and Paint. It is in a desired school district and within a close proximity to town. This home is great for your forever home or a first-time home buyer. If you are looking for that rural setting in a neighborhood this is the one for you. Property is 0.25 acres. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Cordova - $105,000
