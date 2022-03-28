 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $99,900

This charming country ranch home is awaiting its new owners! It sits nestled away in a quiet rural setting. With some TLC, this home has the potential to shine like a diamond! Its unique design, newer metal roof, and pergola are just a few of the things that make this home so special. This property is being sold in AS IS condition. Don't hesitate to schedule an appointment to view this home! If square footage is important, buyer/buyer's agent to verify.

