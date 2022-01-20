 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cope - $95,000

This home is a must see. It's a great first time home or investment property. This home has approximate 530 Feet (+-) of road frontage on Hudson Rd. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bamberg man facing sex charges

Bamberg man facing sex charges

A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News